Bronx Man Gets 15 Years for Injuring Mt. Pleasant Officers With Car

A Bronx man who was convicted of striking and injuring two Mount Pleasant police officers with a car after he was stopped for drag racing was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in jail.

Nathan Irizarry, 39, was sentenced in county court by Judge Barbara Zambelli. He was found guilty earlier this year of two felony counts of assault on a police officer. Irizarry was taken into custody by the state Department of Corrections following sentencing.

At about 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2015, Irizarry was stopped by Sgt. Mike McGuinn and Officer Luke Oliveri after there were reports of drag racing on Route 117 near Rockefeller State Park, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office. The officers ordered Irizarry out of the car but he refused. As they attempted to physically remove him from the car, Irizarry put his vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle dragged McGuinn, who became pinned underneath the driver’s side door and was dragged for about 50 years. He was released only when the ammunition pouch on his gun belt broke off. McGuinn suffered broken rib, shattered bones in his knee and a shoulder injury that required two surgeries. He has been unable to return to the force because of his injuries.

Oliveri was hit by the driver’s side door and was briefly knocked unconscious. He was out of work for 10 months suffering post-concussion syndrome that caused chronic daily headaches and other neurological symptoms.

Although Irizarry sped away after hitting the two officers, they were able to get a partial license plate and a description of the car and suspect.

Following an investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and multiple law enforcement agency, Irizarry was arrested on Feb. 17, 2016.