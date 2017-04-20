Briarcliff’s Ryan No-Hits the Panthers

By Andy Jacobs

Briarcliff’s Jack Ryan pitched a game to remember on Wednesday afternoon, no-hitting arch rival Pleasantville on a gloomy, damp day at Parkway Field.

The Bears’ junior right-hander provided the highlight of the season so far for a team that has started 8-0 after its 2-0 victory over the host Panthers. Ryan struck out 12 batters and walked just two, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete his gem.

Ryan also drove home Briarcliff’s first run of the game by slicing a double down the right-field line that easily plated Jake Brown in the top of the first inning. The Bears scored an insurance run in the seventh as Jake Hardy belted a long double to right-center field and soon scored on Noah Campo’s sacrifice fly.

The two teams meet again on Friday afternoon, this time with the Bears hosting the Panthers.