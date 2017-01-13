Brewster Sports Foundation Pushes for Concession Stand

The Brewster Sports Foundation (BSF) has been instrumental in promoting the long-awaited concession stand currently being built outside the Brewster turf field behind the JFK elementary school. There are ongoing discussions about the need for refurbishing the baseball and softball fields for the Brewster students and support is needed. BSF will host its 10th annual fundraising gala on Saturday, January 21st from 6 p.m.–11 p.m. at Starr Ridge Rd Banquet Hall in Brewster.

The 2017 gala will be recognizing the Brewster High School Hall of Fame 2016 Inductees, John Kinnane, Ethan Meyer and Erin Taylor. Autographed sports memorabilia and Brewster/Danbury restaurant, golf and retail auction and raffle items will be available. Dine and Dance with friends for a winter night to support athletics in our community.

In addition, the BSF in 2015 awarded over $13,000 to benefit the Brewster Athletic Department wrestling teams and club. The BSF is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization, created for the sole purpose of the revitalization of the athletic fields and spaces for the school and residential communities. It was established to encourage and develop character education and excellence through athletics by providing the highest quality facilities available for everyone. Other beneficiaries have been the track refurbishment of $44,000 in 2013-14, Contribution to supplement the grant received for the turf field in 2009 of $1,200,000 and ongoing account services for BHS athletic teams.

If a local business, please consider donating to the raffle or auction and/or consider sponsoring a table for the event. Visit www.brewstersportsfoundation.org for ticket information or email brewstersportsfoundation@gmail.com.