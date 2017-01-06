Brewster Schools Announces Community Learning Center

By Anna Young

The Brewster School District announced the establishment of the Brewster Community Learning Center (BCLC) at its Board of Education meeting on Dec. 20.

With the district’s $38.9 million construction project underway, the Board of Education agreed the taxpayers who are responsible for this upgrade deserve the opportunity to use the new facilities. After successfully forming a Community Learning Center in the Clarkstown Central School District, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Valerie Henning feels strongly that Brewster residents will benefit from having a place to explore their hobbies and interests.

“Creating courses and programs in our buildings is a way to thank the community and give them a reason to continue to support our schools,” Henning said.

With almost half of Brewster residents no longer involved in the school system, the BCLC is designed to unite the community by giving residents learning opportunities by participating in recreational and academic programs.

The BCLC will open to the public in March offering classes such as yoga, painting, scrapbooking, photography, computer technology, world languages and financial literacy.

In January, community members will have an opportunity to complete a survey to add additional programs that peek their interest and meet their needs.

Classes will be held at CV Starr Intermediate, H.H. Wells Middle School and Brewster High School with programs meeting once a week, for six to ten weeks. Programs will be held in the evening on weeknights with times subject to change on weekends and during summer recess.

With classes ranging from $60-$85, a membership will be put in place for residents who are interested in taking more than one class. A senior rate will also be included for residents over 60.

Despite classes geared towards accommodating adults, few courses such as math, science, and pre-engineering will be offered to students who desire additional learning.

“We are so proud to start this program,” Henning said. “The BOE is excited to begin the process.”

The BOE will publish the BCLC brochure and open registration in February.