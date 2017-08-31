Brewster School Forum Leaves Many Unhappy

By Anna Young

Tensions flared last Tuesday as the Brewster Central School District hosted a town hall style meeting where a panel of clergy members, school and elected officials discussed the controversy where four recent graduates were seen in a video using racial slurs.

During the hour-long meeting, the 14-member panel discussed ways to prevent racism and boasted the reputation of the community despite the racially charged video.

Earlier this summer the Brewster community became tangled in controversy when a video, posted by Baller Alert, showed former Brewster students using the n-word. In the seven- second video, chants of the n-word are heard and at the end of the video, one teen is heard saying, “I f—ing hate n—ers.”

“Brewster is a good school district and community with wonderful children, families, educators and staff,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Valerie Henning-Piedmonte said. “The ultimate goal this evening is to make sure that all children know that our schools are committed to ensuring that they are safe, valued and cared for regardless of who they are.”