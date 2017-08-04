Brewster Resident Pens Novel About Struggles of Drug Addiction

Throughout the last several years, the drug epidemic has reached every peak and valley in the United States, with Putnam County no exception. Brewster resident Linda Dahl’s latest novel speaks to the struggles Americans and Putnam residents are facing daily with drug addiction.

Her novel, titled The Bad Dream Notebook, which comes out Aug. 1 (today), is about a mother struggling to help her daughter who is addicted to opiates. While the topic of the book speaks to the times, it’s only one of the reasons Dahl penned it.

“I write about what’s really important to me,” Dahl said. “It definitely energized me and it continues to energize me as a writer and a human being so yeah, it was a factor, definitely an important factor, but not the only one.”

The book is about a daughter who becomes addicted to opioids and heroin and her parents, particularly her mother’s journey to deal with it, Dahl said. While the book is a work of fiction, it is a composite of experiences Dahl has learned about or witnessed first hand from work with several non-profit groups that help drug addicts.

The book is being sold on Amazon and other outlets like Barnes and Noble.

“There’s a lot of sadness, there’s a lot of pain, but there’s also a lot of hope in the novel,” she said. “Which I think is important because it’s easy to get sidetracked when you’re dealing with this.”