Brewster Resident Named Acting EMS Commissioner

The Bureau of Emergency Services has a new leader at the top.

Kenneth Clair, of Brewster, will take over as acting commissioner of the bureau after current commissioner Tony Sutton decided to retire, effective Sep. 5. The announcement was made by the county executive’s office Friday afternoon that stated Clair, who is a deputy commissioner with the bureau, would lead the department filling the void left by Sutton.

County Executive MaryEllen Odell said in a press release Clair’s knowledge, experience and passion has made him an asset to the bureau for decades. He served in the bureau as a deputy fire coordinator for nine years and has served the Town of Southeast as an assistant fire inspector and emergency preparedness officer. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Brewster department for a quarter century holding various leadership positions.

“I know that with his capabilities, he will successfully lead the Bureau through this transition,” Odell said.

Clair said he was excited to lead the EMS bureau and thanked Odell for the “tremendous opportunity.” He became a deputy commissioner in 2016.

“I have spent my entire public service career preparing for this role,” Clair stated. “I pledge to work hard every day to protect the people of Putnam County.”

Sutton came on board after Odell relieved former EMS commissioner Adam Stiebeling of his duties. Stiebeling sued to get his job back, but couldn’t get pass the legal hurdles. With the emergency services bureau ensnared in controversy, Sutton was named commissioner in March 2015 and then approved in May 2015 by the county Legislature.

Following a little more than two years at the post, Sutton said he was excited and saddened to leave. Odell said during Sutton’s tenure the bureau restored relationships with the sheriff’s office, police departments and other first responder organizations.

“His steady hand and calm demeanor helped the county through a difficult period,” Odell stated.

Sutton said he has “total confidence” in Clair and deputy commissioner Robert Lipton to lead the bureau.

Legislature Chairwoman Ginny Nacerino was also looking forward to Clair at the top.

“As Deputy Commissioner, he has proven to be a proactive and effective leader,” Nacerino said in a press release. “I am confident that having him at the helm, he will continue in Tony’s footsteps to raise the bar and work in earnest toward improving and protecting the lives of Putnam County residents.”