Brewster Resident Looks Back on Gravestone Find

After some digging, he lifted it up and low and behold he saw the letters W.O.O.D. as his adrenaline was pumping. There was Jedediah and Abigail Wood’s musty gravestone.

“We didn’t solve world hunger, or the plight of homeless veterans, or the national debt,” Mattson wrote eloquently on his website detailing the search. “In this day and age of short attention spans, sound bites and throw-away consumer culture, we took the time and hunted down a 2 foot by 4 foot piece of stone that was carved 159 years ago, then vandalized, repaired and moved 35 years ago, and then subsequently swallowed up by Mother Earth. And we found it.”

Although he found the gravestone, he’s still narrowing down the burial site.

While it was a memorable Bob Palmer Day for Mattson and his family, it was a small part of a massive effort taken every year by Brewster residents.

Bob Palmer Day started six years ago when Brewster resident and World War II veteran Bob Palmer turned 90. For many years, he would put America flags on the graves of deceased veterans in Southeast. On the last weekend of April, various community groups, young and old, show up and put flags on the roughly 1,300 grave plots in the town in 12 historic cemeteries prior to Memorial Day.

“It’s turned into a great community event,” he said. “It’s really about Bob Palmer and the community.”

The project has led Duncan to learn a wealth of local history, including veterans that fought in the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Even Palmer, who is almost 96, will participate if he’s up to it. Duncan joked, “he’ll still come out and say I’m doing it wrong and you have to do it this way.”

Mattson certainly plans to visit his old friend Jedediah Wood this Bob Palmer Day and hopes to one day raise the funds to repair and clean up his headstone and put it back in place. On Saturday, he’ll go to make sure it’s still where he left it.

“If I went there one time and it was gone, I would lose my mind,” Mattson said. “If I had to start the search all over again.”

For more about this discovery, go to Steven Mattson’s website at http://www. adventuresaroundputnam.com.