Brewster Market Partners With Hudson Valley Venue

The Brewster Farmers’ Market has left the Village of Brewster and partnered with the Hudson Valley Regional Farmers Market, which began the joint venture this past weekend, the two organizations announced last week.
Brewster resident Jack Gress of the Coalition for a Better Brewster, which ran the village farmers’ market, said while he’s disappointed to move the market beyond village borders, it was a business decision that needed to be made. The entire coalition board made the determination after multiple meetings and speaking with vendors of the market, Gress said.
The partnership is deemed “One Local Market” and is located off Route 22 at 15 Mount Ebo Rd. South in the Town of Southeast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
“I think the coalition made a smart move,” Gress, who has been part of the effort for 22 years, said. “We’re going to make a very, very strong effort to make this work.”
The One Local Market features fresh foods and goods, Gress said.
The move was a result of the farmers’ market struggle in the village.
Organizers began to see a decrease in attendance for the farmers’ market when they moved the location from 208 Main Street to Wells Park last year at the request of the village board. Gress noted he and other didn’t object because it was a safer location with better parking and better facilities. At the prior market spot, Gress said it could be a little dangerous with a couple of car accidents occurring in the past and parking being a hassle.
“Public safety is my number one goal,” Gress said.
But the move proved to a tough sell to vendors, many of which weren’t happy with the change. Because Wells Park is hidden off Main Street, Gress said it was difficult for people to visibly see the market. As with real estate, a farmers’ market is about “location, location, location,” Gress said.
Just the second week into the Wells Park market site, Gress said three big vendors told organizers they were leaving and not coming back. Other vendors stuck it out, but Gress said those businesses’ profits were “considerably less” than past years. At the end of the year, Gress was notified another three vendors were closing up shop at Wells Park. He also noted the coalition took on a $900 loss presenting the farmers’ market last year.
Gress stressed he wants to see the new partnership work. The Hudson Valley Cerebral Palsy Association has agreed to sponsor a shuttle bus running back and forth from the village to the market where several stops will be designated along the route. The transportation would be free.
But Gress said he hopes once the village revitalization is complete, the market will be back in the village. According to conceptual plans for the village’s future main hub, there would be a plaza where Gress would like to see the farmers’ market return to Main Street, calling it ideal.
“So we’re not completely leaving the village,” Gress said. “We want it to be in the village, but right now it’s just not going to work.”