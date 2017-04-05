Brewster Market Partners With Hudson Valley Venue

Brewster resident Jack Gress of the Coalition for a Better Brewster, which ran the village farmers’ market, said while he’s disappointed to move the market beyond village borders, it was a business decision that needed to be made. The entire coalition board made the determination after multiple meetings and speaking with vendors of the market, Gress said.

The Brewster Farmers’ Market has left the Village of Brewster and partnered with the Hudson Valley Regional Farmers Market, which began the joint venture this past weekend, the two organizations announced last week.

The partnership is deemed “One Local Market” and is located off Route 22 at 15 Mount Ebo Rd. South in the Town of Southeast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

“I think the coalition made a smart move,” Gress, who has been part of the effort for 22 years, said. “We’re going to make a very, very strong effort to make this work.”

The One Local Market features fresh foods and goods, Gress said.

The move was a result of the farmers’ market struggle in the village.