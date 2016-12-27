Brewster Man, Accused of Sex with Minor, Faces Rape Charge

David Propper | Dec 27, 2016 |

A Brewster man spent Christmas in jail after he was arrested on rape charges last week.

With the use of social media, Christian Salazar-Miguel was arrested on Dec. 21 for allegedly having sex with an underage minor he met on Facebook. Salazar is charged with one count of rape in the 2nd degree and disseminating indecent material to a minor in the 2nd degree, both felonies. He’s also facing sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges, both misdemeanors, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

During the sheriff’s office investigation, sheriff investigators recovered nude photos that were allegedly sent from Salazar to an underage female. During an interview, Salazar admitted to both the sexual relationship and nude photos, according to the sheriff’s office.

Village of Brewster Justice Richard O’ Rourke arraigned Salazar and sent him to Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond pending a future appearance in Brewster justice court.

It is suspected Salazar may have additional victims. Sheriff Don Smith urges any additional victims to come forward in order to receive services they might need and see justice served. Anyone with information can call the bureau of criminal investigation at 845-225-4300.

If convicted of the most serious crimes, Salazar faces up to seven years in prison and as much as a $5,000 fine.