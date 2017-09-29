Breakneck Ridge to Close for Repairs Next Year

The popular hiking destination, Breakneck Ridge in Philipstown, will be off limits to hikers for an indefinite time as improvements are made to the natural resource.

Breakneck trailhead will close on Jan 1. 2018 and train service will also be suspended at that stop until April 2019, according to Scenic Hudson, Inc. During that closure, a new pedestrian and bicycle path connection between the train stop and trailhead will be created, Breakneck train platforms will be replaced, parking and emergency vehicle staging along Route 9D will demarcate to reduce dangerous conditions, the speed limit on Route 9D will reduce to 40 mph and a new welcome center for the NY-NJ Trail Conference will be built with new signage.

“New York State Parks is excited to partner on the Breakneck Connector transformation project that will further enhance the Cold Spring to Beacon corridor,” said Linda Cooper, regional director of NYS Parks. “This transformation will improve safety, accessibility and deepen the experience for all seeking a slice of the outdoors along Breakneck Ridge in Hudson Highlands State Park.”

At a Putnam County Legislature protective services committee meeting last Tuesday, lawmakers were briefed on how Breakneck has become a much sought after hiking spot and the multiple issues attached to it.