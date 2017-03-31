Boys’ Lax Notebook

Yorktown State of Mind: NYS Class B Title or Bust! Lakeland/Panas Set to Defend Class A Crown; New Era at Mahopac

There are very few programs in Section 1 history whereby one can name all the coaches in the history of that particular program; unless you went to that school or were a diehard fan of the program. Unless of course we’re dealing with a program like YORKTOWN boys’ lacrosse.

Jim Turnbull, Gerry Walsh, Jim Turnbull (2nd go), George Searing, John Nicol and Dave Marr have combined to win 39 Section 1 titles, seven state jewels and a winning percentage of nearly 85%, which is why those in Section 1 lax circles know who they are and what they mean to the sport.

If you follow Section 1 lacrosse, chances are you know these guys have manned the helm of one of the greatest lax programs in the nation. But what you may not recall is the fact that Marr, who guided the Cornhuskers to the NYS Class B finals last season, was unceremoniously released last spring after a last-straw, on-field tirade that drew the ire of Husker brass and forced Yorktown’s hand.

Marr, among the greatest of all-time greats in Huskers history (as an All-American player and state champion coach) will be replaced this season with former Lakeland All-American Sean Carney, now the sixth coach in Yorktown history. Carney has been Marr’s offensive whiz the last decade, so he knows the ways and means of Yorktown lacrosse, but he’s still a “Lakeland” guy to old, staunch Yorktown stalwarts who will be watching closely as an absolutely loaded Yorktown team embarks on the 2017 campaign in search of an eighth NYS championship.

“You never know where life will take you,” said Carney, now a competent fixture at Yorktown. “Been here at Yorktown now for 17 wonderful years, so it has now become part of me. I still root for Lakeland/Panas every game they play, except against us.”

Like it or not, the pressure is clearly on Carney, who inherits, on paper, what might be one of the finest units in Yorktown history; one that returns with the lasting, stinging sensation of a 9-6 NYS Class B championship loss to Jamesville DeWitt at the tail end of a 16-7 season. Don’t be surprised if those two clubs are the last two standing again on June 10th in Pittford, NY, at St. John Fisher College, the new home of the NYSPHSAA lax championships for at least two years, maybe three.

“Pressure always has been here, that never changes,” Carney admitted. “We love expectations, it just means that you have a team that can compete. There are alot of good teams out there to measure ourselves up against, so it will be a fun year as long as we stay healthy.”

If there’s a weakness within the veteran-laden unit (nine starters return), it’s not apparent; though goaltending is a critical position in the works.

The defense is about as gifted a unit as the Huskers have had in quite some time; led by Maryland-bound junior Brett Makar and Notre Dame-bound senior Jose Boyer, who are as good as any pairing in several years. Brandon Meyerless, another junior, rounds out the unit.

“Everyone is locked in and getting anxious to be back playing on the ‘Murph Turf’,” Makar admitted. “We bring back a lot of players this season and have a lot of experienced seniors.”

Carney knows the trial between the pipes is still in the works, but having a potential All-American in Makar and an A-A in Boyer, who also excel on the football field on the back line, alleviates some of the concern.

“Jose and Brett are special players, no doubt about it,” Canrey said. “They are great athletes in every sense of the word. Many misinformed coaches and parents could learn from what we push our boys to do here at Yorktown, and that’s to compete in as many sports as you can. There’s nothing like competition whether it is football, track, etc. These two bring a toughness and an effort to every practice, every drill. We are expecting them to do their job this season and lead the defense.”

M Dom Cioffi, A Justin Cavallo (Albany) and M/A Kyle Casey (Albany) – three of the most lethal scorers in the section – plus Boyer, are four of the key seniors who have been leading by example throughout the off-season, prepping the squad for one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

“We play some of the top teams in the tri-state and country week in and week out and we know every team we play will be giving us their best shot,” Makar said. “The regular season schedule we play can hopefully prepare us for the goals we have in mind as the season progresses. We can’t wait to get it going.”

If there’s one question as the Huskers break camp, it’s whether or not they have a goalie who can fill the shoes of All-American Liam Donnelly (Rutgers), who put the Huskers on his back at times last season. Junior Louis Ragusa is the leading candidate to replace him, and should he falter there’s plenty of young backups pushing for time. Yorktown is, perhaps, the only program in the section that can afford to lose a player of Donnelly’s ilk and have three more-than-capable candidates — Daniel O’Meara, Ragusa and Giovanni Santini — in line to replace him.

Draws will be taken by mids Hunter Embury and Anthony Altimari (Delaware) while A Jamison Embury will trigger the attack in transition. With Casey Cavallo and Steve Veteri (Tampa) posting up and backing down defenders in straight sets, watch out for the elusive Marsit-bound Embury brothers and Cioffi in unsettled situations. These three speeders are impossible to stop when opposing defenders can’t run with them, and it seems unikely that anyone in Section 1 can this season.

The Huskers, who were set to open the season Monday, March 27, at rival Somers will find out quickly.

CLASS B

Everyone in Section 1 Class B enters as the hunter, those chasing the legend of Yorktown. There have been just three times since 1997 when the stalker caught the hunted Huskers.

SOMERS Coach Vin DeGregorio, who once laced ‘em up as part of the Yorktown lore, believes his Tuskers can ratchet up enough of a challenge as the Tuskers (11-7) return from a quarterfinal setback to Rye.

“Our goal is to hang a Section 1 championship banner in the gym,” said DeGregorio, now in his third year at Somers. “The boys have been working hard over the past three years, they are committed to do whatever it takes to find success this year. They compliment each other every well and are fun to watch play.”

Veteran attackmen Graham Roediger and Vinent Cartelli were fun to watch last season when the duo combined for nearly 100 points. Connor Gill, will round out the attack. With great field vision and a smooth stick, Gill is a natural attackman, who should blossom.

The midfied has some experience with three-year starter Andrew Lowman anchoring the unit, after a 45-point campaign. He’ll be joined by Mike Cliff and Jack Kessler, who both saw significant playing time last year. Nick Vece, Cliff and sophomore Conor Jaykus will be taking draws.

The defense is stout behind crafty Lafayette-bound senior Evan Kieltyka and Jake Cordes, both three-year starters, in front of junior G Tyler Carr, an athletic stopper between the pipes.

“We have some game experience and maturity,” the coach said. “Teamwork was key last year as 60% of our goals last year were assisted. Defensively, we’ll be integrating a few more defenseman with our veteran unit, but we’re excited for the season.”

It’s been six years since Somers competed for a title and seven since the six-time Section 1 champion Tuskers last won one. Adding another title to those they have previously bagged will be extremely difficult with the road running through Yorktown.

BREWSTER

Coach Mike Honey’s Bears (8-10) defeated Harrison in overtime in first round of sectionals before bowing out to Yorktown, 17-0, in the quarters. The Bears lose a lot to graduation, including the major loss of Kevin Blank (now playing at Quinnipiac).

Honey is banking on a strong midfield cast that feature seniors Jack Guida and Luca Riolo, plsu juniors Mike Buonadonna and Kevin Moroney.

G Kevin Heintz returns to bolser a defense that is full of newcomers, including juniors, D Clayton Livingston and LSM Tim Meissner. Midfielders Josh Nelson and Drew Guida are a pair of talented young underclassmen to keep eyes on.

“We are a very young, inexperienced team at both ends,” the Honey Bear said. “There will be three new starters at attack and three new starters at defense. We do have some young talent but can they get up to varsity level lacrosse in a short period of time? Our Midfield will be our strength. We have four returning players, including Jack Guida. It will be tough to replace Kevin Blank but we should be balanced at that position. Kevin Heintz returns in the net which should give us some stability and leadership at that end of the field. At this point, we except to improve each day and to be playing at a certain level come sectionals.”

Brewster beat the teams the Bears were supposed to beat last season but never got over the hump that would enable them to be considered any kind of legitimate Class B threat, much less a Final 4 club. Guida and Co. hope to change that impression this season.

“There’s definitely a lot of potential this year,” said Guida, who doubles as an All-NYS quarterback in football. “We have a really experienced and athletic offense but our defense has a lot of work to do. We graduated our whole starting defense so there’s a lot of improving that needs to be done within the next few weeks.”

CLASS A

There could be some serious cannibalizing in Class A this season as 14 teams vie for the crown currently stored at Lakeland/Panas. In theory, Class A teams, including the usual suspects like the Rebels, Mahopac, Fox Lane, Suffern and recent juggernaut Mamroneck (even New Rochlle and Scarsdale are talking smack), are so evently matched this season, they will devour one another until there’s one last team standing.

LAKELAND/PANAS

Rebels (19-3) Coach Jim Lindsay never expected it. To go from 5-11 in 2015 to 19-3 in 2016 was the single greatest turnaround in program history. Throw in the Rebels’ program’s fifth Section 1 title and a state semifinal battle with Ward Melville, and Lindsay had the icing on a cake he never thought he’d have in the first place. Such was life for the 2016 Rebels, a unit that overachieved and exceeded their wildest dreams after knocking off defending champion Mamaroneck, 11-10, and advancing to the state semis where NYS runner-up Ward Melville was too much to match up with.

Now returning as Section 1 Class A champions for the second time in three years, the Rebels will be the hunted this season, as well they should be, the district having been crowned Section 1 champion more than any Class A program in Section 1 history. The Lakeland School District has gone 11-17 in 28 Section 1 title games overall. The Rebels are 5-10 as the current combined Lakeland/Panas program, while Lakeland went 5-4 in championship games on it own and Panas went 1-3 between 1975-88.

“This has been a very hard working group that established a specific culture for our program a few years back, and has continued to develop that culture,” Lindsay said. “This group has been very committed to becoming more complete players, as well as a more complete and competitive program. Our goals every year as a program are to compete to be the best team in this town, as well as to compete for a sectional championship. This group has been working hard both in the weight room, as well as on the field to try and make both of those goals a reality this season.”

With Kevin Prunty, Nick Vazquez and Joe Cortese hving graduated, those goals are tougher, but the Rebs do have a nice blend of veterans and rookies in the mix. The attack unit is downright dirty and full of experience, including Sean Makar (37G, 35A), Jo-Jo Janavey (61G, 10A) and Timmy Fallo (43G, 23A).

Mids Drew Thompson (23G, 7A) and LSM Griffin Shilan (14G, 12A) will hunker down at both ends of the field and work among an otherwise youthful unit.

“We’re dealing with inexperience at the face off X as well as issues within our midfield depth,” the coach said.

The defense is steady with Matthew Kness, Michael Coletti and Timmy Briscoe in front of battle-tested veteran G Kevin Dyckman (180 saves, 60% saves)

Key newcomers include sophomore M TJ Bryan, who will share face-off duties with junior M Matt Hodges. Sean Laukaitis and Tommy Barnett will also get run at mid for the Rebs, who list the Murphy Cup (vs. Yorktown) and a sectional championship as its goals.

“Our core senior group that has been playing together for three years is very good group that provides good leadership, along with a talented young group that has been working hard,” said Lindsay, who petioned to remain in Class A this season (and won), despite qualifying for Class B status this season.

MAHOPAC

The Dan Foley/Christian Donahoe/Aidan Hynes era is over. A new era had begun under second-year head Coaches Tony Tanzi and Sean Mohammed, who are more comfortable in their skin this season. Both were big parts of the past when Mahopac was winning many of the program’s nine Section 1 titles. But the Indians haven’t been crowned since 2011 and have just just two titles since Tanzi’s 2004 senior year, seven others between 1992 and 2002 during the program’s historic heyday, which included one of just two Section 1 NYS Class A titles (Mahopac, 1996; Yorktown, 1984).

The Indians (11-8), who were eliminated by Mamaroneck in the sectional semis last year, will transition in a new era with just one certainty: senior M Andrew Evans figures to be the among the best face-off men in the section, and the Marist-bound captain should afford possession more often than not. After winning 332 of 468 draws (71 percent) last season, Evans is more than just your typical FOGO.

“He is the real deal,” Coach Mo’ said. “Andrew is fully aware of all aspects of the game; time, players and everything around him.”

As a complimentary offensive option last season, Evans popped 18 goals, which is sure to rise this season as he emerges as one of the top options this season. Having an Evans at the face-off X is like starting a fast break with your top option having the ball in his stick after each and every goal.

“We still have some talent here in Mahopac,” Evans assured.

Veterans George Weiss and Jack Sarfaty round out the top midfield trio while freshmen Tommy Elliott, Zach Esteves and Andrew Dazi will spell the top unit while developing what could be a top trio for the future.Senior pole Andrew Wright will anchor the defense.

Veterans Ryan Dugan and Kyle Fergie are mainstays on attack along with Shane McDonald.

At 6-foot-4, Dugan, a junior, went for 19 goals and 18 assists last season and should significantly pad those numbers this season.

Hartwick-bound Wright will anchor an untested defensive unit. Wright is legit but the rest of the unit is green, including sophomore LSM Zach Puckhaber, Dillon McDonough and Jack McDonald.

Sophomore Mike Argila should get the starting nod between the pipes, but he’s seen minimal time as a varsity netminder and remains a work in progress, albeit a capable one.

The title-starved Indians, who haven’t won it all since 2011, will likely have to go through L/P and Mamaroneck to get where they want to be, which would be in a position to win their 10th title since 1992.

CARMEL (9-9) posted one of its best seasons yet last year and junior M Henry Flacco, senior A Mike Telesco and senior D Matt Sorbara, plus newcomers Jaden Pellino and Grant Richardson hope to emerge this season under the watchful eyes of third-year Coach Paul Brennan and assistant Matt Caione, a former Yorktown and Syracuse All-American.

Typically, the Rams have struggled to beat even the mid-tier teams in Section 1, but that’s got to change one of these years, no?

CLASS C

HEN HUD

It’s a new era for the Sailors (10-8), who were unceremoniously dropped out of the Class C tournament in a somewhat surprising 8-4 quarterfinal loss to upstart Briarcliff.

The Sailors have been decimated by graduation and a change in coaches as Hen Hud grad Troy Lepore takes over for former longtime Coach Craig Solomon, who was a big part of Hen Hud’s five Class C championship appearances since 2000, the last coming in 2012.

Lepore will make a go without the services of Mike Smith, Nick Marra, Jared Hershman, Sebastian Burbano, Joey Ledwin and Frank Riefenhauser, who all graduated.

Returning vets include Joe Guida, Santi Cardona, Mikey Moran, Austin Fraser, Alan Jackson, and Vinny Bell.

“Our goal is to compete for the league and sectional championship,” Lepore said. “We only have three seniors, all playing at the next level, mixed with a lot of younger talent with varsity experience. These kids are looking forward to continuing the hard work that began in the off-season.”

The Sailors beat the teams they were supposed to beat last season, but never had that statement win to get them over the top, despite having the talent to do so. They are hoping that a change at the top will alter the fortunes of the program this season.

PUTNAM VALLEY

The struggle could be real this season, as the Tigers (9-10) regroup, rebuild and tinker for the future. That said; 2017 is a whole new era. New coach (Tim Weir), new attack unit, untested, unproven middies… the beat goes on when it comes to change and inexperience for a unit that suffered a quarterfinal loss to eventual two-time reigning Class B champion Pleasantville last spring.

First-year Tiger’s Coach Tim Weir may be new to PV, but he’s been around the Section 1 block more than once, having coached at Lakeland/Panas for a decade before moving on to Scarsdale and the Irish National team.

“This is a great opportunity to work with kids who have been working extremely hard,” said Weir, who returns just three starters. “With an experienced defense and a young group of kids on offense, it is going to be fun watching these players develop. I think because of this team’s desire to be successful, coupled with their work ethic, we should have a good season.”

Key returning players include D Austin Gona (46 GBs), A Conner Cronin (22G,13A), A/M Lucas DeMey (14 GBs, 5G), M/A Mike Nolan (9G, 5A, 31 GBs), D Tim Sainz, D Ryan Beckel (28 GBs), M JT Montaldo and A/M Brian Conti.

Weir is encouraged by several key newcomers, including G Travis Anderson, A Lucas Colavecchio, A/M Kyle Wassil, A Joe Macquigon, A/M Kevin Gallo, D Ricky Davoli and M Charlie Broas. Face-offs will likely be handled by Montaldo and Nolan at the start of the season.

“We just want to get better every day and be playing our best lacrosse at the end of May,” Weir said. “We have an experienced group of returning players on defense. They have shown outstanding leadership for our younger players. We graduated a large group of offensive players, so we are going to have to find ways to replace our scorers.”

Freshmen M Broas and Wassil are two players Weir will likely build around, should they each commit to the program. Both have significant size, length and skill sets that could translate to next-level ability provided they develop opposite-hand prowess to go with their natural righty skills.

Truth be told, the rebuilding Tigers are still short of the talent that produced six championship-game appearnaces and three Section 1 Class C crowns from 2004-2010.

CLASS D

HALDANE (2-11) will vie for the first Section 1 Class D title with NYS having added a fourth classification this year, and with nine starters returning the Blue Devils should be much improved. Brandon Twoguns, Sean Gannon, Will Heintzmen, John Hankel and Sam Giachinta will serve as the catalysts for fourth-year Coach Eddie Crow.

NWE/Putnam FAB FIVE POLL

No.1 YORKTOWN – It’s not even close so expect the Huskers to remain here all season. Sure, respect-worthy John Jay CR will likely line up opposite Yorktown in late May, but we suspect that’s just a post-season formality until the Long Island powers come knocking.

No.2 LAKELAND/PANAS – Possession is 9/10ths of the law in this land, so who takes over for Vazquez, the Rebs’ best face-off man since Jay Motta (circa 1997)? If the Rebs want a 3rd title in 4 years, they best figure that out.

No.3 SOMERS – Been a long time since the days of Jo-Jo Marasco and the Tuskers’ last title (2009).

No.4 MAHOPAC – When Evans and Dugan are locked off, who steps up?

No.5 HEN HUD/BREWSTER (tie) – Debated heavily for No.5 between Brewster and Hen Hud. Sailors lost more and Bears still have Guida, but a 9-goal Bears’ loss back in April of 2016 is a lot to make up: Official decision to come on April 19.