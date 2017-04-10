Boys & Girls Club Honors Youth of the Year at Annual Ceremony

By Dandre Chery-Richards

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester named Fox Lane senior Tatiana Restrepo as their 2017 Youth of the Year last week at Crabtree’s Kittle House in Chappaqua.

“I am extremely happy that I am seen as a good candidate to represent the club,” Restrepo said after being named at the Apr. 4 ceremony. “All this time at the club has taught me well and prepared me for a bright future.”

The 23rd annual Youth of the Year award reception was the penultimate celebration of the club’s members’ accomplishments. Along with Restrepo the other nominees were Fox Lane senior Rolando Trinidad, junior Stephanie Trejo, senior Adam Campbell, junior Isiash Pratt Wade and sophomore Eric Lopez Duarte.

“I hope to one day use what I have learned at the Boys & Girls Club to take care of my family and give back to the Boys & Girls Club,” Duarte said.

Restrepo received a standing ovation after winning Youth of the Year. Trinidad was named runner-up, winning the Chris Cutri Memorial Award. He reflected on how the club helped him and prevented him from becoming a statistic.

“Thanks to the Boys & Girls Club, I am a solution to the 57 percent gap in New York Hispanic males’ high school graduation rate,” Trinidad said.

Immediately after winning, Restrepo showcased the values the club instilled in her, thanking Director of Teen Programs Athenia Lee and Director of Operations Barbara Cutri for giving her the motivation to win the award. Reverence was the night’s theme of choice by the candidates and club staff.

“(I enjoy my job because) I was a club member and I was inspired by Ms. Cutri,” Lee said. “She motivates me to be an inspiration for the kids today.”

The candidates volunteer and work in groups such as Liberty Keystone, Youth for Unity, Fun Club, Triple Play and Boys 2 Men. Each had their own perspective on the value of the work they do at the Boys & Girls Club and how it has shaped them.

“I like helping people, it relieves stress,” Campbell said. “It’s nice to see people smile and appreciate what you do…I know from that I am doing something right.”

Campbell and Restrepo are 14-year members of the Boys & Girls Club. Their steady commitment is part of the club’s grooming process.

“The club becomes a family to a lot of the kids, a second home, and a place of comfort, respect and love,” Cutri said. “Once they develop that trust in us as a staff the sky is the limit and we can provide them with the opportunities to become productive and caring citizens.”

Those same tenets from Cutri were echoed whenever a candidate spoke about the club and their experiences.

“They showed me how to treat others with respect and to be honest,” Trejo said. “I love helping people because of the Boys & Girls Club teaching me to.”

New to the awards ceremony this year was the Middle School Youth of the Year. Valentina Valencia was named the winner and Joseph Duarte was runner-up.

The importance of the evening was not lost on Wade.

“Tonight’s honor feels great,” Wade said.” To be a role model to these kids makes me feel like a better person as I grow.”

Last year’s Youth of the Year Award winner Justique Carter had a simpler thought about the ceremony.

“Nothing but good and positive vibes here,” she said.