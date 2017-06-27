Bonnie L. Orden Selected as Interim Justice of the Town of Greenburgh, Vote Wednesday

Greenburgh Town Justice Walter Rivera’s resignation last week, because he was confirmed as a Judge of the New York State Court of Claims by the state senate, has created a vacancy in the Greenburgh court.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor, Paul Feiner, because the Town Board did not want to leave the position vacant and create a backlog of work for the court, Bonnie L. Orden will be appointed by a vote of the Board as Interim Justice of the Town of Greenburgh at this Wednesday’s Board meeting.

“There will be an election in November for the position and members of the Town Board don’t want to leave the position vacant,” Feiner said. “The court is busy and has been running efficiently in recent years.”

The interim appointment will expire upon the certification of the November 7, 2017, Town of Greenburgh Town Justice election by the Westchester Board of Elections.

Bonnie Orden has been practicing law for over 35 years. She has her own private litigation practice, and, in addition, is of counsel to her husband, Stewart Orden, in his law firm. Bonnie began her career in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, where she was a Senior Trial Attorney and tried over 70 cases to verdict – primarily homicides and sex crimes. From that position, she became Deputy Inspector General for the NYC Department of Investigations, and then served as Associate Commissioner of the NYC Department of Corrections, where she was in charge of Investigations and Trials. She has been appointed, in Westchester County, as a Special Prosecutor investigating municipal corruption on two different occasions, and for over 10 years taught Criminal and Civil Trial Techniques as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law.

Orden has been active in different Bar Associations, causes, and charities, and has been an Edgemont resident for approximately 25 years, during which time she served on the Edgemont Board of Education for six years. She is married and has three adult children. She had run for the position of Town Justice in 2011, and was the runner up in the contested primary.

Orden will be sworn in immediately after the vote on Wednesday by former Town Justice Walter Rivera.