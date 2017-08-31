Bee and Jay Plumbing, Mahopac

For over five decades, Bee and Jay Plumbing has been an integral part of the Putnam and Westchester County community, serving clients with care, dedication and pride.

Founded in 1964 by John Scollan, Bee and Jay has operated in Mahopac as a family-run business with brother-in-laws Ted Kugler and Joe Scollan at the helm continuing their family legacy by preserving the company’s vision to focus on quality, service, value and integrity.

With licensed master plumbers and certified water operators on staff, Scollan praised his employees for their ability to tackle any situation that arises throughout the county, whether it’s a residential, commercial or municipal problem.

“We put a lot of pride in our employees, they have a great skillset, they’re really smart and a real attribute to our company and our community,” Scollan said. “For a small family owned company we do a lot and I think as the years go by we stay focused on what we’re really good at. We’re a great team.”

Bee and Jay offers a wide range of services including full service heating and plumbing, repairs and installations, bathroom and kitchen renovations, water distribution, filtration and treatment, boiler replacement, well pumps, gas and electric hot water heating systems, and commercial sewage systems. They also offer free estimates.

While Kugler oversees the plumbing and mechanical division, Scollan manages the municipal water systems within the community, which he says is a new adventure everyday.

“We’re responsible for many people’s water systems and making sure water meets the standards and is safe to drink,” Scollan said. “We submit different data and tests to health departments everyday, so there’s a lot of work that goes into that.”

He also added that workers are constantly staying updated on the newest and current standards to offer the best quality work.

Scollan said they’ve worked hard the last few years to increase their social media presence creating accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram showing they can always be reached and trusted with whatever needs someone may have.

“We’re very responsive, we don’t like to put anything off,” Scollan said. “We like to do serious work for serous people.”

While the company has continued to grow throughout the years, Scollan cites his loyal clientele for Bee and Jays continued success.

“Our customer base is the reason we’re here, they’re terrific people and most of them are friends,” Scollan said. “We take great pride in our work and we’re really fortunate to work in such a great area.”

Bee and Jay Plumbing is located on 719 Route 6 in Mahopac. For more information call 845-628-3924, send an email to service@beeandjay.com or visit www.beeandjay.com.