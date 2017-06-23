Beatles vs. Stones?

No…It’s not an examination of the relationship between entomology and geology…

But it’s not only Rock ‘n Roll…



It is a PLAYOFF between the

TWO GREATEST BANDS IN THE HISTORY

of

ROCK ‘N ROLL

With an astounding likeness to the original artists, two tribute bands – ABBEY ROAD and SATISFACTION – THE INTERNATIONAL ROLLING STONES SHOW – face off and pay tribute to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, in a musical shootout that, until now, was only a figment of our collective imagination. Though the pairing of the iconic rock groups never happened, with Abbey Road and Satisfaction performing, it’s as if it is happening, and right before your eyes!

Beatles Factoid:

The Vatican’s official publication named The Beatles’ album, “Revolver,” as the best pop album of all time.

Rolling Stones Factoid:

The band’s name was inspired by a song in a Muddy Waters’ album. The Waters’ song is titled “The Rolling Stone Blues.”

What about The Beatles?

John Lennon – He hated the G chord and never included it in any of his songs.

Paul McCartney – He wrote the song “Hey Jude” about John Lennon’s son Julian when John and Cynthia were divorcing.

What about The Rolling Stones?

Mick Jagger – He sings lead and backing vocals, and plays harmonica, piano, guitar (1962–present)

Keith Richards – He plays guitar, backing and lead vocals, bass guitar (1962–present)

Charlie Watts – He drums, percussion (1963–present)

In a half-dozen shifting power jams, with each group making three costume changes (one for each of their sets), hear Abbey Road, as The Beatles, rendering the Lads from Liverpool’s timeless hits: She Loves You, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Eight Days a Week, and Twist and Shout are some of the infectious sounds emanating from this first set.

Then experience Satisfaction, as the Rolling Stones, belt out such splendid sounds as Paint it Black, Ruby Tuesday, Honky Tonk Woman, and Sympathy for the Devil.

By the time the showdown is complete audiences are standing, dancing, shouting and singing along to such melodic monuments as Back in the U.S.S.R., Beast of Burden, Come together, Wild Horses, Something, and Start Me Up. The finale of the spectacle is a mash-up of The Beatles’ Daytripper and the Stones’ Satisfaction, and it is a marvelous (and unlikely) melodic medley.

But who is the champion band of this best of Musical Showdown?

The Beatles? Or The Rolling Stones?

Abbey Road? Or Satisfaction?

Audiences now have the chance to make this determination for themselves, in the showdown play-off between The Beatles (Abbey Road) and The Rolling Stones (Satisfaction). The results are electrifying; the experience is gratifying. The show is: Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown, and it is a clever and imaginative coming together of these two mega-wattage groups, performed by top-notch musicians who are also powerhouse performers.

Come hear the jams

Of two tribute bands

As they rock and roll

You’ll tap your toe

Abbey Road and Satisfaction:

Get your tickets!

Credit or cash

What: Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown

When: Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 pm.

Where: The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, NY 10566.

The show is appropriate for all ages

An d here is some additional information about Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history – which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in a musical “showdown of the hits” courtesy of internationally renowned tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction .