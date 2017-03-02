Barnes & Noble Book Fair Supports The Lois Bronz Children’s Center

From March 2 to 7, a percentage of your Barnes & Noble purchases will benefit The Lois Bronz Children’s Center in Greenburgh.

Special events during the book fair at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 230 Main Street, City Center White Plains include: Friday, March 3, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dr. Seuss Storytime with Police Officers from Greenburgh and White Plains joining in. There will be an ongoing Coloring and Activity Station as well.

Visit bn.com/bookfairs to support The Lois Bronz Children’s Center online from March 2 to 7 by entering Bookfair ID 12099263 at checkout.