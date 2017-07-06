At Last Minute, Democrat Jumps Into Sheriff’s Race

The last time a candidate was on the Democratic line for the sheriff ’s seat was when Kevin McConville ran and lost in 2009 against Smith. In 2013, a Democratic candidate couldn’t be found and that looked to be the case again this year until a last ditch effort found Langley, who changed his registration from Republican to Democrat in Dec. 2016.

Smith, when reached for comment, welcomed a Democratic opponent into the race.

“Sheriffs are known as ‘the peoples’ law man’ and as such, elections are a very important part of the process,” Smith said in an email. “For those reasons, I welcome and respect the fact that the people of Putnam County deserve to have a choice in selecting who will serve as their Sheriff for the next four years.”

He agreed with Langley’s assertion that a sheriff’s office needs integrity and compassion, arguing his office has provided that to Putnam residents during his tenure.

“I am truly humbled and appreciate so much the continued strong support I am receiving from the great people of Putnam County,” Smith, a former brigadier general, stated.

Besides the newly emerged Democrat running, Smith is facing a challenge from within the Republican Party. DeStefano has been collecting signatures to get on the ballot daily. He called on Smith to either resign or drop out of the race when the retraction letter came to light last month.

When reached about a Democrat entering the race, DeStefano said he thinks it’s great.

“I wish him luck,” DeStefano said.

The Democratic Executive Committee held a meeting on June 26 to vote to nominate Langley as their candidate this November. Democratic Committee chairman Jim Borkowski said in a statement Langley’s life has been dedicated to serving the community.

“He is perfectly qualified, and has the moral compass which neither Republican candidate can match,” Borkowski, who ran for sheriff in 2009 as a Republican, said. “Bob Langley will restore integrity and credibility to the leadership of the Sheriff’s Department. ”