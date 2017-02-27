Astorino Forum Attracts Hundreds to White Plains, Verbal Fights Break Out

By Anna Young – What initially began as an informative public forum hosted by County Executive Rob Astorino on Westchester issues, turned into a verbal cage fight as residents from all over the county made their voices heard at White Plains City Hall Monday night.

Astorino’s ongoing series “Ask Astorino” has been making its way around Westchester municipalities with a presentation on issues such as affordable housing, Indian Point, county taxes, plans to reconstruct the Kensico Dam and the remodeling of Westchester Airport. As in many cities around the country during such forums where a Republican official has tried to address constituents, the meeting turned ugly as aggressive chants including “Rob Astorino has to go,” from the roughly 300 residents gathered took control of the meeting. There was heavy security around Astorino and about 20 uniformed police officers both inside and outside City Hall indicating the large numbers were expected.

After Astorino finished his 20-minute presentation, he opened the floor to answer questions regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel by refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, environmental issues, police relations and his recent veto allowing gun shows on county property.

As the night went on, members of the crowd grew increasingly frustrated screaming, “Answer the questions,” “Shame,” and “Do your job.” Many said they felt as though their questions weren’t given the answers they deserved.

“This is very discouraging to see how citizens are shoved aside by our County Executive,” an Ossining resident said. “We’re here to make our voices heard because we care about democracy.”

Larchmont resident Stacy DiCristofaro added how badly Westchester needs a leader to stand up and support the vulnerable citizens.

“Call my office isn’t a good enough response,” she said.

While many chanted, “This is what democracy looks like,” as Astorino spoke, community members began turning on one another criticizing each other’s political and personal views.

While White Plains Police kept protesters behind police lines outside the building, it didn’t stop them from engaging in verbal arguments on issues such as immigration, climate change and Planned Parenthood.