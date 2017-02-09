ArtsWestchester Grants Benefit 47 Arts Organizations

ArtsWestchester hosted a reception at the Crowne Plaza in White Plains Tuesday to thank Westchester County for its continued support of the arts, especially support of the Art$WChallenge program, which has helped to generate new funding for arts organizations throughout the county over the last 10 years.

During the reception, ArtsWestchester announced that 47 arts organizations raised a total of $342,982 in new funds through the 2016 Art$WChallenge program and with the support of the county, ArtsWestchester was able to match those funds with an additional $200,978. The public/private program, in the end, successfully leveraged $544K for arts and culture in the county.

Over the last 10 years, since the inception of the Art$WChallenge in 2007, $4,006,555 has been raised for Westchester cultural organizations: $2,540,440 has been raised by area arts groups with $1,466,114 in matching funds from ArtsWestchester through support of Westchester County.

The following 47 arts organizations were awarded funds in the 2016 Art$WChallenge match: Actors Conservatory Theatre, Arc Stages, Axial Theatre Company, Ballet des Ameriques School and Company, Inc., Blue Door Art Center, Caramoor Center for Music & Arts, Clay Art Center, Inc., Clocktower Players, Copland House, Inc., Downtown Music at Grace, Emelin Theatre for Performing Arts, Fine Arts Orchestral Society Yonkers, Hammond Museum, Inc., Historic Hudson Valley, Hoff-Barthelson Music School, Hudson Stage Company, Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art

Hudson Valley Writers’ Center, India Center of Westchester, Jacob Burns Film Center

Jazz Forum Arts, Inc., Friends of John Jay Homestead, Katonah Museum of Art, Lagond Music School, Lyndhurst, A National Trust Historic Site, Mamaroneck Artists Guild, Music Conservatory of Westchester, Neuberger Museum, New Rochelle Council for the Arts, New Rochelle Opera, Inc., Pelham Art Center, Performing Arts Center at Purchase College, Picture House Regional Film Center, Rivertowns Arts Council, Inc., Schoolhouse Theater, Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation, Taconic Opera, Inc., Tarrytown Music Hall, The Play Group Theater, The Rye Arts Center, The Symphony of Westchester, Untermyer Performing Arts Council, Westchester Italian Cultural Center, Westchester Philharmonic, Westchester Children’s Museum, White Plains Performing Arts Center, Youth Theatre Interactions, Inc.