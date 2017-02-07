Arlene’s Lollipops and More, Mahopac

As Valentines Day rapidly approaches, chocolate and other tasty treats are popular items. For those Putnam County residents looking to give their special someone a creative twist to that chocolate gift, Arlene’s Lollipops and More is the place to contact.

Arlene’s Lollipops provides creative treats like lollipops and cupcakes for all occasions. From birthday parties to baby showers and from weddings to christening and communions, owner Arlene Roff has the right pop for any event. This past week, Roff was baking away for Super Bowl parties on Sunday and with Valentines Day coming up, Roff is working on plenty of orders.

Roff has been making lollipops and other sweets for the past 14 years out of her home. First her business was in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx and then in Mahopac after she moved north four years ago.

Roff’s motivation to start her lollipop business came when she saw a few of her other friends delving into the craft. She thought she could do a good job, too, and was right. She called her business a “great success.”

Since childhood, Roff has always had a creative streak, even if the rest of her family wasn’t that way.

“Just automatic, that’s about it,” Roff said.

Right now Roff is primarily serving in Mahopac and still has some contacts in the Bronx. Roff works out of the kitchen in her house and gets orders either from email requests or by phone. She has a Facebook page that displays her different lollipops, many molded in milk chocolate and white chocolate.

From start to finish, Roff said it takes her a few days to complete an order. Roff said she encourages customers to let her know about a week, maybe a week and a half in advance to ensure the order can be delivered on time. The biggest order Roff had to undertake was 100 pieces for a wedding.

Roff’s husband also helps by delivering the orders around town.

“I just enjoy what I do,” Roff said.

Going forward, Roff wants to keep building her business and even open her own storefront in Mahopac. With each order she gets, she puts a little money away to reaching that dream.

“Thank you to everybody that does order from me, looking forward to placing orders with new people as well and old customers that I have,” she said.