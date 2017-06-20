Angels Win Title Game

The Angels of the KLBS Softball fifth- and sixth-grade division won the championship game on Saturday, June 17 at Rasor Field in Katonah, beating the Royals 14-5, and finishing the season with a 9-4 record.

Reflecting on the season, Coach David Atkins said, “The Angels this past year grew so much.”

“This group of girls always remained positive, never gave up, hustled hard all year and had a ton of fun,” Atkins also noted. “The support they had for each other and the friendships they developed were some of the best I seen in all the years I been a coach. Very proud of this great group of girls.”

Photographed, top row, left to right, are Assistant Coach John Doherty and Atkins. Underneath, in the top row of players, are, left to right, Cassidy Atkins, Brenna Doherty, Jordynn Killion, Elizabeth Pagano, Julia Gold, Aggie Ryan and Clara Guettel. In the bottom row of players, kneeling, are, left to right, Lala Zuwiyya, Isabella Gosh and Sophie Hunsberger.