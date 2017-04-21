After Missing Deadline, State Budget Finally Approved

Other details in the budget include making ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft legal in the entire state, extending the millionaire’s tax, and putting $200 million toward the fight against drug addiction. Local state lawmakers mostly reacted positively to the budget approval however contentious it might have been. State Senator Sue Serino, a Republican, said Cuomo’s free college education plan keeps students in New York after

graduation, a provision she fought for. “The provision will ensure that we see a direct return on our investment and slow our state’s ‘brain-drain’ by incentivizing highly educated students to set roots here, and actually contribute to our local communities,” Serino said. As for “Raise the Age”, Serino said violent criminals won’t get a free pass, but the criminal justice system now gives young people a chance to reform their lives. She also highlighted tax cuts remain in place for the middle class and and reduce costs on businesses.

Serino’s office also noted the budget offers foundation aid for schools at record levels, a strong investment in infrastructure, and a commitment to combat Lyme disease and drug addiction. “While no budget is perfect, in this regard, this year’s budget delivers,” Serino said. State Senator Terrence Murphy, a Republican, said while he’s disappointed the budget wasn’t on time, it delivers several critical points that will help New Yorkers. He said the budget takes major steps toward making college more affordable in the state. Stressing college affordability is at a crisis level, the provisions agreed on would help more young people obtain a college degree. He noted students that receive free tuition must meet certain GPA standards and live in New York for four years after graduation.