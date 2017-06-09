Addonizio Faces Dem. Challenger in Leg. 3 Race

When Legislator Toni Addonizio first ran for the Putnam County Legislature three years ago, she had to get through a Republican primary against a GOP committee backed candidate and then prevail in a general election contest.

Now, Addonizio is the Republican endorsed candidate and while it doesn’t appear she’ll be entangled in a primary, the incumbent will have a Democratic opponent. Kent resident Phil Tolmach was nominated by the county Democratic Committee to run for the legislative 3 seat against Addonizio on May 22.

Tolmach said having an interest in local government and sitting on various boards drew him to running for the legislature. He believes right now the county Legislature “doesn’t do very much and I would like to see them do more.”

He’s part of both the Kent planning board and conservation advisory committee.

Tolmach said he would like to see more “green businesses” enter Putnam, an initiative he’s pushed for in Kent that’s meant to protect the environment. He said bringing in those green businesses would keep taxes down and provide good jobs for younger adults.

Tolmach would also like tourism in the county to improve and thinks there should be better communication between the county and town governments.