A Quiet Place at Home to Relax, Meditate or Pray

By Bill Primavera

Statistics say that more than 55 percent of us pray daily. Surprisingly, far fewer of us, only 8 percent, meditate each day.

But I would venture to say that all of us would want to seek a special place to let our minds wander into a state of relaxation that relieves the stress of everyday life.

While enjoying a wine tasting a while back with some realtor buddies, the subject came up, and we were all quite open, even enthusiastic, about how and where we “go within.”

“I prefer doing it outside, observing nature,” I remember one colleague saying, “and I do it with my eyes open,” she added, which surprised me.

While Buddha was able to meditate outside under a tree, I lack that capability, finding outdoor sounds and even the breeze distracting.

“I can focus anyplace and anywhere I happen to be in my home,” said another friend.

That talent also eludes me. A current associate says he meditates in his office, taking a few moments when the need arises. Years ago, when I worked a 9 to 5 job in a somewhat dysfunctional office environment, I would sometimes retreat to the men’s room, perhaps two or three times a day, go into a stall and repeat the mantra, “relax, relax, relax.” This survival technique was abandoned after my boss asked me if I were having gastrointestinal problems.

At home, I suspect that many of us have a special place dedicated to making contact with our inner selves and the universe. I was reminded of this a while back when I was told of a complaint from a seller who said that a real estate agent left her business card on the homeowner’s “altar,” which would seem to be a violation of sacred space. The agent, in her own defense, said, “Gee, it looked like a regular credenza to me.”

Through the years, I’ve engaged in any number of seemingly discordant meditative practices. These included listening to new age and gospel music, the sound of an indoor waterfall and a vibrating chime, all supported with the energies of crystal healing, a very heavy dose of Vipassana meditation and attendance at a then-popular men’s group, where we would devote part of the meeting to relaxation techniques.

When I lived in a larger home than I have now, I had the luxury of carving out an entire room as my personal meditation space. I figured that it could double as a second guest room. Then, I started collecting crystals (minerals I called them to the outside world), and I became so obsessive about it, not so much for their metaphysical qualities but for their sheer physical beauty, that at one point my quiet place looked like an outpost of The American Museum of Natural History.

Our first house guest invited to sleep in that room refused. It seems that she had taken a different path to spirituality than I had, one that would classify any association with crystals as witchcraft. To each his or her own, I say.

For those who have never experimented with meditation, a recommended formula for a space in which to do it can be quite simple. Whether an entire room or a corner of one, the space should be uncluttered and capable of being darkened even in the morning or middle of the day. There should be a system for producing soothing sounds of your choosing, and I recommend that it be through earphones rather than ambient sound for better concentration. Also, depending on one’s beliefs, there might be religious or spiritual symbols or a touchstone of some sort to set the mood.

Some can meditate on a floor mat, but some of us are not that agile, so there should be a chair that is comfortable but not too comfortable or there is the risk of falling asleep while meditating.

What serves as my launching pad as my mind jettisons into altered time is an old wingback chair that has seen better days. This chair and I have spent a lot of altered time together to the point where it’s become symbolic of my spiritual growth. So how could I let it go?

The one finishing touch might be some kind of signage for the entrance to the space that reads: “Altered state of consciousness within. Please do not enter.” Then, of course, turn off your cell phone, close your eyes, observe your breath and just say “ommmmmmm.”

