A Look Into the Mannerisms and Inclinations of Today’s Wine Consumers

Snob: “One who has an offensive air of superiority in matters of knowledge or taste.”

Modest: “Humble, unassuming, unpretentious.”

These terms have been applied to the wine world for many centuries, and have become even more in vogue since the beginning of the 21st century.

The term snob has many applications in life. In my wine circles, it is an especially derisive term. Whom among us needs to know how superior a fellow wine consumer is, especially if we are constantly reminded of this by his or her highbrow attitude of

unequaled wine knowledge and impeccable wine palate?

But what of that modest wine consumer who has a similar encyclopedic knowledge base, but taps into it only to aid and assist others? To my mind, this individual is the ultimate resource and sounding board. Friends and family learn by osmosis as they drink side by side and are inculcated with tidbits of wine knowledge – all the while asserting their individual palates and preferences.

In my travels and encounters with readers and fellow wine consumers, I strive to be informative and unpretentious. At times I am successful and am told so. On other occasions I perceive a glazed stare or a painful wince as I regale my audience with the broad and deep knowledge I’ve acquired over decades of exposure to the foibles and delights of diligent wine consumption. Snobbery or modesty? I take the fifth. (of wine?)

Allow me to pose the same question to you, my reader. What is your reaction to those presenting themselves as informed consumers?

Are you an inquisitive consumer? Always considering alternative wines recommended by a sommelier or friend, but just a bit reluctant to veer from the tried and true. “No thanks, I know what I like and I’m staying with it.”

Are you an explorer? In the appropriate circumstances, always willing to rely on a recommendation from a trusted source, be it professional or a personal friend or family member. “An alternative to Pinot Grigio? Sure. I trust your judgment and may find my next favorite wine.”

Or are you perhaps an evolving oenophile? Starting out with a $10 California red blend, then, with the aid of a trusted/modest wine expert (snob?) you trained your palate to enjoy the next wines to which you were exposed. Red blends from France, Bordeaux and the Rhone Valley? Then, this same knowledgeable individual guided you in singling out a particular grape, which led to a quest to find suitable representations of this varietal. Cabernet Sauvignon? Syrah?

“I started out investing a Hamilton, then I moved up to a Jackson and now I’m deep into Grants.”

I consider myself a modest, unpretentious oenophile; quick to offer advice, but withdrawing if I sense that my audience perceives an offensive air of superiority.

But alas, there are repercussions as I ply my knowledge and increasingly sophisticated palate. Not all of my dining mates are willing to dole out increasing numbers of their Jacksons when they dine with me. Or I find my wine budget getting stretched each time I dine at a restaurant with a deep and broad wine list. Or visit one of my favorite wine shops and walk among aisles where I am the only customer.

There are other symptoms of wine snobbery. You know you’re over the top – at least in the eyes of those around you – if you won’t drink a wine unless it is presented at the perfect temperature, in a Riedel crystal glass in the preferred shape for the wine at hand.

Thankfully, these occurrences are few and far between, but they are occurring more frequently.

In which category do you place yourself? I encourage you to be “humble, unassuming and unpretentious” in your pursuits. My unwavering advice to all who seek it: continuous experimentation results in discoveries that lead you down the path to enhanced appreciation of wine at any and all levels. I must say, I’m enjoying the experience myself.

Nick Antonaccio is a 40-year Pleasantville resident. For over 20 years he has conducted wine tastings and lectures. Nick is a member of the Wine Media Guild. He also offers personalized wine tastings and wine travel services. Nick’s credo: continuous experimenting results in instinctive behavior. You can reach him at nantonaccio@theexaminernews.com or on Twitter @sharingwine.