A Celebratory Wine for the 58th Presidential Inauguration?

The 58th Presidential Inauguration is upon us. Sitting at my keyboard this past week, I began to ponder a wine slant that would provide fodder for a timely column as the 45th president of the United States of America assumes office.

As I rummaged through my memory bank, seeking out a wine-focused angle that might relate to President-elect Trump, a video flashed in my mind. Do you remember the press conference during the Republican primaries when he displayed his eponymous products on a table for all to marvel at a la the Home Shopping Network?

Prominently displayed were several wines from the Trump Winery in Virginia. I tucked the visual image – and Trump’s comment, “I own it 100 percent, no mortgage, no debt” – into my memory banks.

Fast forward to this week, and a presidential focus emerges. This week’s column is based on information culled from (what I believe to be) reliable news sources, presented with validated (not unverified) facts, from news articles (not fake news) published by reputable (not questionable, social media pop-up) organizations.

My focus is on two disparate views of Trump Winery. First, the long road that brings us to the Presidential Inauguration, and second, a top-level focus on the wines in the bottle.

The history

The winery was acquired by Trump in 2011. It began as Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard, a start-up created in 1999 by Patricia Kluge, the widow of one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the United States. The purchased land was chosen for its intrinsic beauty, not its capacity for producing great wines. The grapevines planted were Kluge’s favorite varietals, not those most suitable to the characteristics of the vineyard.

The inevitable result? The property, with its awe-inspiring vistas, manicured vineyards and high-end winery, had a modicum of success until the Great Recession hit, when it succumbed to the weight of a heavy burden of bank debt.

In rushed the real estate developers, including Trump, who excel at sniffing out distressed properties. He ultimately acquires the 776-acre vineyard and winery for a mere $6.2 million, plus $1.7 million for equipment and inventory. Instantly, he has a new product line to tout: Trump wines.

“I’m really interested in good real estate, not so much in wine,” Trump said at the time. Ironically, Trump is not a wine drinker, abstaining from all alcohol by choice.

Last year, he explained his winery investment: “I own it 100 percent, no mortgage, no debt.”

Ah, the art of the deal.

However, in now-classic Trump style, this is not entirely factual. A review of the Trump Winery website disclaimer contains a contradictory statement: “Trump Winery is a registered trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed or affiliated with Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their affiliates.”

The wines

Trump touts the Trump wines as the “finest wine, as good a wine as you get anywhere in the world.”

As those who have read this column over the years are well aware, fine wines are in the eye – and palate – of the beholder. One wine consumer’s fine wine is another’s plonk. A personal disclaimer: I have yet to sample any of the Kluge or Trump wines.

The overall media opinion of the Trump wines?

Under Kluge’s ownership, the estate’s sparkling wines and red blends won several accolades.

Under (Eric) Trump’s stewardship, the winery offers sparkling wine and white (Chardonnay and Viognier) and red (Cabernet Sauvignon and a Bordeaux blend) wines, from $22 to $38. The overall scores settle in between those for fine wine and plonk; overall, not so bad for a celebrity wine, even though they carry higher expectations – and higher prices. Locally, several of these wines are available at Westchester Wine Warehouse in White Plains.

Regardless of your political and ideological persuasion, the Presidential Inauguration is a validation of the American experiment in democracy, with all its twists and turns. I’ll be drinking to that on Friday.

Nick Antonaccio is a 40-year Pleasantville resident. For over 20 years he has conducted wine tastings and lectures. Nick is a member of the Wine Media Guild of wine writers. He also offers personalized wine tastings and wine travel services. Nick’s credo: continuous experimenting results in instinctive behavior. You can reach him at nantonaccio@theexaminernews.com or on Twitter @s