Brewster Resident Ready for Support Connection Walk

When one of Wendy Giuliano’s closest friends was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, there was a feeling of helplessness for Giuliano.
“You go through disbelief, you go through shock and you want to do something, but there’s nothing you can do,” Giuliano said.
Giuliano, a Brewster resident, asked her cancer stricken friend, Julie, what helped her the most. Julie’s answer: Support Connection, a support group for women battling breast and ovarian cancer. After searching its website, Giuliano saw the non-profit holds an annual walk each year to raise money for the services they provide and since 2013, she’s been a participant walking for Hudson Valley residents like Julie.
The 22nd annual Support-a-Walk will occur Oct. 1 at FDR Park in Yorktown with many residents from Putnam and Westchester counties participating. With 88 cents of every dollar raised during the three-mile walk going directly to services for women with cancer, the walk is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization.
Giuliano named her group of walkers “Team Julie” in honor of her friend battling the difficult disease. The first year, Giuliano was only joined by her husband and son for the walk, but this year she’ll have a team of eight, including Julie who Giuliano described as a warm person.
The first year Giuliano was part of the walk, she didn’t know what to expect. Quickly, she was amazed with what she saw and the camaraderie among the participants. To see all the posters and shirts of different teams either walking for a daughter, mother, or friend was incredible, Giuliano said.
“The outpouring of love and support, it’s amazing,” she said. “I’m really happy to be a part of it.”
Giuliano met Julie 25 years ago when the two women’s husbands worked together. Julie, who lives in Carmel, received her cancer diagnosis in 2012 around the time Hurricane Sandy crippled the tri-state area.
Although Julie knew she was sick, the results were delayed because of the storm. Still, with her health weighing on her mind, when much of Putnam lost power from the storm, Giuliano said Julie invited everyone to her house because she had a generator.
“Knowing that she’s sick but she’s like ‘come over and use my house anyway, I have electricity and you don’t,’” Giuliano said.
Giuliano said Julie was honored when she was told the Support-a-Walk team would be named after her, even though Julie can be a reserved person.
Giuliano said Julie is doing much better and is strong enough to walk at least three miles in a couple weeks. Giuliano questions why her friend, one of the sweetest people on the planet, has to deal with cancer.
“I want to help her and this is a way to do it,” Giuliano said.
Giuliano sees how her friend has the best attitude and is beating her cancer.
“We laugh, we joke, we go out,” Giuliano said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her have a bad day. She’s pretty amazing.”
To donate to Wendy Giuliano’s cause, go to https://www.firstgiving.com/team/352160.