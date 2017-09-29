Brewster Resident Ready for Support Connection Walk

The first year Giuliano was part of the walk, she didn’t know what to expect. Quickly, she was amazed with what she saw and the camaraderie among the participants. To see all the posters and shirts of different teams either walking for a daughter, mother, or friend was incredible, Giuliano said.

“The outpouring of love and support, it’s amazing,” she said. “I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

Giuliano met Julie 25 years ago when the two women’s husbands worked together. Julie, who lives in Carmel, received her cancer diagnosis in 2012 around the time Hurricane Sandy crippled the tri-state area.

Although Julie knew she was sick, the results were delayed because of the storm. Still, with her health weighing on her mind, when much of Putnam lost power from the storm, Giuliano said Julie invited everyone to her house because she had a generator.

“Knowing that she’s sick but she’s like ‘come over and use my house anyway, I have electricity and you don’t,’” Giuliano said.

Giuliano said Julie was honored when she was told the Support-a-Walk team would be named after her, even though Julie can be a reserved person.

Giuliano said Julie is doing much better and is strong enough to walk at least three miles in a couple weeks. Giuliano questions why her friend, one of the sweetest people on the planet, has to deal with cancer.

“I want to help her and this is a way to do it,” Giuliano said.

Giuliano sees how her friend has the best attitude and is beating her cancer.

“We laugh, we joke, we go out,” Giuliano said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her have a bad day. She’s pretty amazing.”

To donate to Wendy Giuliano’s cause, go to https://www.firstgiving.com/team/352160.