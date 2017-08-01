4-H Fair’s Entertainment Chair Earns Service Award

For years, Nan Ernst has been on the stage at the Shady Grove Theater during Putnam County’s 4-H Fair, as the master of ceremonies for the weekend long entertainment.

She was on stage last Friday, but instead of introducing the next act, she was being applauded for her 20 years of volunteerism, winning this year’s service award as the 4-H Fair got underway. This was the 46th annual fair hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension and it took place at Veterans Memorial Park in the Town of Kent.

Ernst said in an interview she was honored to be selected this year. For the last two decades, Ernst has brought the energy to the Shady Grove Theater as master of ceremonies and quickly got to work soon after she won her award with the fair in full swing.

“It’s so wonderful to stand here and be part of a wonderful organization, over 600 volunteers year after year and year.” Ernst said. “It’s really true when they say it’s a blessing to give than to receive.”

Ernst, a Somers resident, used to run the Somers Theater Company and was involved in several different organizations so she is able to find talent to perform.

Ernst, who works at Houlihan Lawrence, tries to bring a diverse lineup to the fair from jazz to country gospel to rock n’ roll. Her favorite part of the three- day entertainment is the youth talent acts on display.